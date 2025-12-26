Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Voices
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Christmas in Venezuela, polleras and more top photos this week in Latin America and the Caribbean

Dec. 19–25, 2025

Venezuelan migrants, who abandoned hope of reaching the United States, celebrated Christmas at their home in Maracay, Venezuela. Mountain guide Ana Lia Gonzales climbed the Huayna Potosí glacier wearing a pollera, a traditional dress of Indigenous women in Bolivia’s highlands.

___

This gallery was curated by photo editor Jon Orbach, based in Mexico City.

___

AP photography: https://apnews.com/photography

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in