Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

AP Week in Pictures: Latin America and Caribbean

The Associated Press
Friday 04 April 2025 05:03 BST

March 28-April 3, 2025

Relatives of Venezuelan migrants, who were deported from the U.S. and transferred to a prison in El Salvador after the U.S. alleged they were members of the Tren de Aragua gang, protested outside of the Salvadoran Embassy in Caracas, Venezuela. Horse riders performed at the Nuestros Ceballos equestrian event in Buenos Aires, Argentina. A container ship passed through the port of Santos in Brazil. American singer Olivia Rodrigo performed in Mexico City for her “Guts” world tour.

This gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from Latin America and the Caribbean.

The selection was curated by AP photographer Eraldo Peres, based in Brasília, Brazil.

___

Follow AP visual journalism:

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

X: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in