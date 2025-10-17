Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

US has seized survivors after strike on suspected drug-carrying vessel in Caribbean, AP source says

Two U.S. officials have confirmed to The Associated Press that the U.S. military has carried out a sixth, deadly strike in the Caribbean

Konstantin Toropin and
Friday 17 October 2025 16:46 BST
Belgium NATO Defense Ministers
Belgium NATO Defense Ministers (Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Two U.S. officials have confirmed to The Associated Press that the U.S. military has carried out a sixth, deadly strike in the Caribbean.

One of the officials said the strike, conducted on what is believed to be a semi-submersible or submersible vessel, killed at least one person and left behind at least two survivors. Both officials were granted anonymity due to the sensitivity of the matter.

