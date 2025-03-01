Mud-covered Carnival revelers are a strange sight in sleepy Brazilian town

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Several hundred mud-covered Carnival revelers paraded in the sleepy seaside town of Paraty in southeastern Brazil on Saturday, a decades-old tradition that has grown ever larger since its first edition nearly 40 years ago.

Joyous partygoers threw themselves into the silty shallows in front of one Paraty beach, emerging grey from the sludge. They danced on the beach and grunted cavemen chants -- “Uga! Uga!” -- before marching along the sand.

“It’s the best bloco. It’s not often that you can get muddy and go around dancing and singing. It’s very gooey, it’s sticky and it stinks, but it’s very good,” said Thais Beazussi, 20, who lives almost two hours away by car, but makes the annual trip.

Carnival in Brazil is a combination of world-famous parades by samba schools who spend all year around preparing and eccentric street parties, each with their own theme, aesthetic or musical style.

The mud party’s tradition dates to 1986, according to Paraty’s tourism website. Friends were playing in the mangroves at Jabaquara Beach, and realized they weren’t recognizable. They went strolling into the city’s historic center and caused a stir.

The next year, a group lathered themselves up with mud to present themselves as a prehistoric tribe for Carnival. They carried skulls, vines and bones as they uttered their chants, the site said.

And so the mud party was born. And in the years since, it has become a beloved tradition.

Its growth has forced organizers and Paraty’s tourist office to promote awareness ahead of the event regarding the importance of not dirtying the city’s colorful walls, cars or onlookers.