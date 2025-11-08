Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Authorities investigate death of passenger aboard Carnival cruise ship

Authorities in Miami are investigating the death of a passenger traveling on a Carnival cruise ship that returned to the city Saturday

Via AP news wire
Saturday 08 November 2025 23:42 GMT
Authorities in Miami were investigating the death of a passenger traveling on a Carnival cruise ship that returned to the city Saturday.

Carnival Cruise Line said the passenger was traveling aboard the Carnival Horizon, a ship holding up to nearly 4,000 guests that sails to the Caribbean. The ship returned to PortMiami Saturday morning as planned, the company said.

Carnival Cruise Line said it was working with the FBI Miami office to investigate the incident.

“Our focus is on supporting the family of our guest and cooperating with the FBI,” the company said in a statement.

FBI Miami spokesperson James Marshall said the office responded to the scene, but he said no further information was available.

