Independent
Tropical Storm Chantal forecast to bring heavy rain to the Carolinas

Tropical Storm Chantal has formed off the southeastern U.S. coast

Via AP news wire
Saturday 05 July 2025 20:42 BST
Tropical Weather
Tropical Weather

Tropical Storm Chantal formed off the southeast U.S. coast and was forecast to bring heavy rains to parts of the Carolinas on Saturday. Tropical storm warnings were issued for portions of the two states, the National Hurricane Center in Miami said.

At 2 p.m. EDT, the storm's center was located about 105 miles (170 kilometers) southeast of Charleston, South Carolina, and 185 miles (300 kilometers) south-southwest of Wilmington, North Carolina. Its maximum sustained winds were clocked at 45 mph (75 kph), and it was moving north at 3 mph (6 kph).

The storm's center was expected to move across the coast of South Carolina late Saturday or early Sunday, with some some additional strengthening forecast before landfall.

Heavy rain was forecast for the coastal plain of the Carolinas through Monday — total rainfall of 2 to 4 inches (5 to 10 centimeters), with local amounts up to 6 inches — threatening flash flooding.

