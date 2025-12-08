Caroline Garcia turned down $270,000 betting company offer for her tennis podcast

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Retired French tennis player Caroline Garcia has rejected a $270,000 sponsorship deal for her podcast from a betting company, saying she chooses values over money.

Garcia, who reached a career-high ranking of No. 4, retired earlier this year. She has stayed connected with the sport through the Tennis Insider Club podcast she created with her husband Borja Duran.

“It wasn’t an easy “no,” especially right after retiring from tennis,” the 32-year-old Garcia said on her social networks. “But we want to build a platform where players feel completely safe to be honest, vulnerable and open about anything, without pressure or distraction.”

Garcia did not identify the company that offered the deal.

Last year at the U.S. Open, Garcia drew attention to the persistent problem of cyberbullying in tennis — particularly from people who bet on matches — after her first-round loss at the Grand Slam tournament.

“Over the past two years of interviewing players, coaches, agents and parents, one theme keeps coming back again and again: betting has become one of the biggest sources of pressure, abuse and hate in modern sport,” she said in her latest post. "I do not want Tennis Insider Club to contribute, even indirectly, to a system that fuels addiction, destroys lives and turns athletes into daily targets.”

Garcia won 11 WTA titles and captured the WTA Finals crown in 2022, the same year she reached the U.S. Open semifinals. She also won the French Open doubles title in 2016.

Her path hasn’t always been smooth. Injuries, pressure and a break from the sport in 2022 tested her resolve. That same year she revealed she had struggled with eating disorders, triggered by the physical pain of a foot injury and the emotional toll of the tour.

“Our mission is to tell real stories from inside tennis, inspire people and grow the sport in a way that is healthy for athletes and fans," Garcia added. “Taking betting money would move us in the opposite direction.”

