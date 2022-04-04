Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam says she won't seek second term

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam has announced she will not seek second term

Via AP news wire
Monday 04 April 2022 04:20
Virus Outbreak Hong Kong China
Virus Outbreak Hong Kong China
(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam has announced she will not seek second term.

Lam made the announcement Monday at a news conference.

Her successor will be picked in May.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in