Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Escaped Alabama inmate nabbed in Indiana faces gun charges

An Alabama inmate who authorities say escaped from jail this spring with the help of a corrections official has been indicted on federal weapons charges in Indiana, where the manhunt for the duo came to a bloody end

Via AP news wire
Thursday 21 July 2022 21:36
APTOPIX Alabama Missing Jail Official
APTOPIX Alabama Missing Jail Official
(2021)

An Alabama inmate who authorities say escaped from jail this spring with the help of a corrections official was indicted Thursday on federal weapons charges in Indiana, where the manhunt for the duo came to a bloody end.

A federal grand jury in Evansville charged Casey White, 38, of Florence, Alabama, with being a felon in possession of a firearm and a fugitive in possession of a firearm.

Authorities say White escaped from jail in Lauderdale County, Alabama, on April 29 and had four handguns and an AR-15 rifle when he was recaptured on May 9 in Evansville. Vicky White, the corrections official who allegedly helped him escape, killed herself that day, authorities said.

Casey White, who was serving a 75-year prison sentence for attempted murder and other charges at the time of his escape, was legally prohibited from possessing firearms because he was a fugitive from justice and due to those 2019 felony convictions, authorities said. He was also awaiting trial in the stabbing of a 58-year-old woman during a 2015 burglary — a crime for which he could get the death penalty if convicted.

White, who was not related to Vicky White, who is detained again in Alabama, will make his initial appearance in the Southern District of Indiana at a later date, officials said.

Recommended

If convicted on the weapons charges, he faces up to 10 years in prison on each count, officials said.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in