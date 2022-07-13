Cat on the lam: Pet caught after weeks on the run at airport
A beloved pet cat that’s been dodging airport and airline personnel as well as animal experts since escaping from a pet carrier at Boston’s Logan International Airport about three weeks ago has finally been caught
A family's beloved pet cat that's been dodging airport personnel, airline employees, and animal experts since escaping from a pet carrier at Boston's Logan International Airport about three weeks ago was finally caught Wednesday.
“Whether out of fatigue or hunger we’ll never know, but this morning she finally let herself be caught," an airport spokesperson said of the cat named Rowdy in a statement.
Rowdy was given a health check and will be returned to her family.
“She looks great, is happy to be with people and I am sure will be happy to be reunited with us," her owner Patty Nolet Sahli posted on Facebook.
Rowdy's time on the lam began June 24, as the family returned to the U.S. from an Army deployment to Germany, Sahli previously posted. When their Lufthansa flight landed. the 4-year-old black cat with green eyes escaped her cage, in pursuit of some birds.
Soon Rowdy herself was on the receiving end of a chase, as her getaway set off a massive search involving airport and Lufthansa personnel, construction workers, and animal welfare advocates, as well as the use of wildlife cameras and safe-release traps.
Lufthansa even hired a tracker to trap Rowdy, Sahli said.
Despite numerous sightings, Rowdy always eluded her pursuers — but now, a little calm has been restored.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.