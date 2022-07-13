Jump to content
Cat on the lam: Pet caught after weeks on the run at airport

A beloved pet cat that’s been dodging airport and airline personnel as well as animal experts since escaping from a pet carrier at Boston’s Logan International Airport about three weeks ago has finally been caught

Via AP news wire
Wednesday 13 July 2022 17:18
Airport Cat on the Run
A family's beloved pet cat that's been dodging airport personnel, airline employees, and animal experts since escaping from a pet carrier at Boston's Logan International Airport about three weeks ago was finally caught Wednesday.

“Whether out of fatigue or hunger we’ll never know, but this morning she finally let herself be caught," an airport spokesperson said of the cat named Rowdy in a statement.

Rowdy was given a health check and will be returned to her family.

“She looks great, is happy to be with people and I am sure will be happy to be reunited with us," her owner Patty Nolet Sahli posted on Facebook.

Rowdy's time on the lam began June 24, as the family returned to the U.S. from an Army deployment to Germany, Sahli previously posted. When their Lufthansa flight landed. the 4-year-old black cat with green eyes escaped her cage, in pursuit of some birds.

Soon Rowdy herself was on the receiving end of a chase, as her getaway set off a massive search involving airport and Lufthansa personnel, construction workers, and animal welfare advocates, as well as the use of wildlife cameras and safe-release traps.

Lufthansa even hired a tracker to trap Rowdy, Sahli said.

Despite numerous sightings, Rowdy always eluded her pursuers — but now, a little calm has been restored.

