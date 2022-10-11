Football, dramas lead Nielsen's weekly top 20 list
As is traditional in the fall, NBC's Sunday night football telecast dominated the weekly television rankings, in this case a game between Cincinnati and Baltimore
Here's the Nielsen company's list of the 20 most-watched prime-time television programs for the week of Oct. 3-9:
1. NFL Football: Cincinnati at Baltimore, NBC, 15.88 million.
2. “NFL Pregame,” NBC, 11.85 million.
3. NFL Football: L.A. Rams at San Francisco, ESPN, 10.86 million.
4. “The OT,” Fox, 10.46 million.
5. “Football Night in America," NBC, 8.96 million.
6. “60 Minutes,” CBS, 7.62 million.
7. “Chicago Fire,” NBC, 7.35 million.
8. College Football: Texas A&M at Alabama, CBS, 7.15 million.
9. “The Equalizer,” CBS, 6.98 million.
10. “FBI,” CBS, 6.97 million.
11. “Young Sheldon,” CBS, 6.96 million.
12. “NCIS,” CBS, 6.92 million.
13. “Chicago Med,” NBC, 6.75 million.
14. “The Voice” (Monday), NBC, 6.56 million.
15. “The Voice” (Tuesday), NBC, 6.47 million.
16. “Blue Bloods,” CBS, 6.4 million.
17. “Ghosts,” CBS, 6.21 million.
18. “FBI: International,” CBS, 5.97 million.
19. “Chicago PD,” NBC, 5.95 million.
20. “Fire Country,” CBS, 5.91 million.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.