Thanksgiving football, Big 10 rivalry game score in ratings

Even at a time football typically dominates television ratings, Thanksgiving week was notable

Via AP news wire
Wednesday 01 December 2021 21:53
Raiders Cowboys Football
Raiders Cowboys Football
(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Even at a time football generally dominates television ratings, the long Thanksgiving Day weekend was notable.

CBS turkey day telecast of the Dallas Cowboys against the Las Vegas Raiders reached 37.8 million viewers, the biggest audience for an NFL regular season game since Thanksgiving 1993, the Nielsen company said.

Meanwhile, Michigan's victory over Ohio State in the Big 10's annual rivalry game was seen by 15.9 million people on Saturday afternoon. That's the most-watched regular season college football game since LSU-Alabama two years ago, Nielsen said.

It was also the biggest audience for a college football game on Fox ever, the network said.

For the week in prime time, NBC led with an average of 6.8 million viewers. CBS had 4.8 million, Fox had 3.4 million, ABC had 3.2 million, Univision had 1.3 million, ION Television had 990,000 and Telemundo had 840,000.

Recommended

ESPN led the cable networks, averaging 2.83 million viewers in prime time. Fox News Channel had 2.11 million, Hallmark had 2.01 million, Paramount had 1.18 million and TBS had 888,000.

Nielsen did not immediately report evening news ratings.

For the week of Nov. 22-28, the top 20 programs in prime time, their networks and viewerships:

1. NFL Football: Buffalo at New Orleans, NBC, 19.38 million.

2. NFL Football: Cleveland at Baltimore, NBC, 16.23 million.

3. “NFL Post-Game,” CBS, 15.19 million.

4. “NFL Pregame,” NBC, 12.24 million.

5. “The OT,” Fox, 11.7 million.

6. NFL Football: N.Y. Giants at Tampa Bay, ESPN, 10.35 million.

7. “Football Night in America,” NBC, 8.48 million.

8. “Yellowstone,” Paramount, 7.89 million.

9. “60 Minutes,” CBS, 7.56 million.

10. “Young Sheldon,” CBS, 6.57 million.

11. College Football: Oklahoma at Oklahoma St., ABC, 6.49 million.

12. “One Last Time: Lady Gaga & Tony Bennett,” CBS, 6.38 million.

13. “The Voice” (Tuesday), NBC, 6.34 million.

14. “The Voice” (Monday), NBC, 6.33 million.

15. “The Equalizer,” CBS, 5.94 million.

16. “Dancing With the Stars,” ABC, 5.64 million.

17. “Survivor,” CBS, 5.54 million.

18. “NFL Pregame,” ESPN, 5.43 million.

Recommended

19. “Tucker Carlson Tonight” (Monday), Fox News, 5.05 million.

20. “FBI,” CBS, 5.04 million.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in