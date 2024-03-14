Jump to content

AP Week in Pictures: North America

The Associated Press
Thursday 14 March 2024 21:00

AP Week in Pictures: North America

March 8 - 14, 2024

Celebrities arrive at the Academy Awards ceremony in Los Angeles, youths look at buggies during a “mud sale” in Pennsylvania’s Amish country and a baseball player crashes into the netting and the first row of fans during a spring training baseball game in Arizona.

This gallery highlights some of the most compelling images in North America published in the past week by The Associated Press.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Patrick Sison in New York.

