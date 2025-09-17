Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

UN armored vehicle crashes in Central African Republic, killing 5 police officers

A United Nations armored personnel carrier in the Central African Republic has crashed into a river outside the capital, killing five U.N. police officers

Via AP news wire
Wednesday 17 September 2025 18:36 BST
Central African Republic Peacekeepers
Central African Republic Peacekeepers (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

A United Nations armored personnel carrier in the Central African Republic crashed and rolled into a river outside the capital of Bangui, killing five U.N. police officers, a spokesperson for the MINUSCA peacekeeping mission said Wednesday.

The vehicle that was part of a five-car MINUSCA convoy plunged into the Ombella M’poko River before crossing a bridge, according to MINUSCA spokesperson Florence Marshall. The convoy was returning to another town after gathering supplies in Bangui.

All five officers killed in Tuesday’s crash were from the Republic of the Congo.

A search and rescue operation is now underway to recover the bodies.

The Central African Republic remains one of the world’s poorest countries despite its vast mineral wealth, including gold and diamonds. Rebel groups have often operated with impunity, thwarting mining exploration by foreign companies.

The country is one of the first in which Russia-backed Wagner Group mercenaries established operations with the pledge of fighting rebel groups and restoring peace. Wagner forces have served as personal bodyguards for President Faustin Archange Touadera, helping him win a constitutional referendum in July 2023 that could extend his power indefinitely.

United Nations peacekeeping forces and Russian mercenaries have previously been accused of carrying out human rights violations in the Central African Republic.

____

AP’s Africa coverage at: https://apnews.com/hub/africa

