Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Schiphol Airport chief quits after summer of travel chaos

The CEO of Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport has quit after a summer that descended into chaos and flight cancellations amid staff shortages in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic

Via AP news wire
Thursday 15 September 2022 14:51
Netherlands Schiphol
Netherlands Schiphol
(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

The CEO of Amsterdam's Schiphol Airport has quit after a summer that descended into chaos and flight cancellations amid staff shortages in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I’ve done my very best, but we’re not there yet. I do hope it gets better soon,” CEO Dick Benschop said in a statement released by the airport Thursday, after he told the board of his decision on Wednesday night.

He said he was stepping down "to give Schiphol the space to make a new start. I do not want attention on me to become an obstacle for Schiphol.”

The busy aviation hub on the outskirts of Amsterdam has been hit by huge queues and piles of unclaimed baggage over the summer vacation months as air travel roared back after the pandemic.

The surge in demand for air travel came after airlines and airports had slashed jobs during the aviation slump during the pandemic.

Recommended

Jaap de Winter, chairman of the Schiphol board, said he and board members “respect and understand Dick's decision” and will be looking for a successor.

___

Follow all AP stories on the pandemic at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in