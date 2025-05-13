Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

UnitedHealth Group CEO steps down; suspends 2025 outlook on higher-than-expected medical costs

UnitedHealth Group CEO Andrew Witty is stepping down from his post for personal reasons and the healthcare giant says it’s suspending its full-year forecast due to higher-than-expected medical costs

Michelle Chapman
Tuesday 13 May 2025 11:51 BST
Financial Markets Wall Street
Financial Markets Wall Street (Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

UnitedHealth CEO Andrew Witty is stepping down for personal reasons and the nation's largest health insurer suspended its full-year financial outlook due to higher-than-expected medical costs.

UnitedHealth said Tuesday that Chairman Stephen Hemsley will become CEO, effective immediately.

Hemsley was UnitedHealth Group CEO from 2006 to 2017. He will remain chairman of the company’s board. Witty will serve as a senior adviser to Hemsley.

UnitedHealth said that it suspended its 2025 outlook as medical costs of many Medicare Advantage beneficiaries new to UnitedHealthcare were higher than expected.

UnitedHealth anticipates returning to growth next year.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in