Marquette gets $15 million from Camping World CEO Lemonis

Marquette University has received a $15 million gift from Marcus Lemonis, Camping World CEO and star of CNBC reality TV show “The Profit," who graduated from the Milwaukee school in 1995.
Lemonis was a javelin thrower for Marquette’s track team from 1991-95. The school announced the donation from Lemonis and his wife, Bobbi, during its Saturday afternoon men's basketball game with Butler.
The $15 million gift will fund the renovation of the university’s Memorial Library, which will now be known as the Lemonis Center for Student Success.
Marquette president Michael Lovell said the center will serve as a hub for students in all majors to get access to any school-related resources they need. The center will connect students with a network of advisers and mentors.
“This is the start of our path for Marquette and the city of Milwaukee,” Lemonis said. “This is not the statement. This is the beginning of a very long paragraph. We’re going to look for other opportunities to support Dr. Lovell and the university and the students and, most importantly, the faculty.”
