Scaled-back CES gadget show returns to Las Vegas Strip

Thousands of people have gathered in Las Vegas for a tech conference that’s been scaled back because of COVID-19 precautions

Via AP news wire
Wednesday 05 January 2022 18:18
Gadget Show Sony
Gadget Show Sony
(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Thousands of people have gathered in Las Vegas for a tech conference that’s been scaled back because of COVID-19 pandemic precautions.

The floors of the CES gadget show opened Wednesday with conference attendees required to wear masks and show proof of vaccination.

“We know that this CES is going to be different,” said Gary Shapiro, president of the Consumer Technology Association, the event’s organizer. He spoke during a ribbon-cutting ceremony to launch the show.

The trade group hasn’t disclosed attendance numbers but said it expects tens of thousands of people for the multi-day event, though not nearly as many as the 170,000 who showed up for the last physical CES two years ago. This year's expo features 2,300 exhibitors from 19 countries, the CTA said.

A number of big tech companies pulled out ahead of the show amid concerns about the rapid spread of the omicron coronavirus variant. Some of those companies are still participating digitally.

Recommended

General Motors CEO Mary Barra spoke virtually from Detroit for a keynote talk Wednesday, but celebrity Paris Hilton was scheduled to give an in-person talk later in the day about the digital assets known as NFTs, or non-fungible tokens.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in