Chad's military ruler declared winner of presidential election, while opposition disputes the result

Chad’s military leader, Mahamat Deby Itno, was declared the winner of this week's presidential election, according to provisional results released Thursday. The results were contested by his main rival, Prime Minister Succès Masra.

The national agency that manages Chad’s election released results of Monday's election late on Thursday, weeks earlier than planned. The figures showed Deby Itno won with just over 61% of the vote, with the runner-up Masra falling far behind with over 18.5% of the vote.

Masra alleged earlier Thursday that the election results were being manipulated.

Chad held its long delayed presidential election Monday following three years of military rule. Deby Itno seized power after his father, who spent three decades in power, was killed fighting rebels in 2021.

Hours ahead of the announcement Thursday of election results, Masra published a speech on Facebook accusing the authorities of planning to manipulate the outcome. Preliminary results were initially expected on May 21.

The oil-exporting country of nearly 18 million people hasn’t had what has been deemed a free-and-fair transfer of power since it became independent in 1960 after decades of French colonial rule.