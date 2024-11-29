Chad ends a defense cooperation agreement with its former colonial ruler France

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Chad's government said it was ending a defense cooperation agreement with France in order to redefine the nation's sovereignty from its former colonial ruler.

The decision marks a historic turning point since the Central African nation gained independence more than six decades ago, foreign ministry spokesperson Abderaman Koulamallah said in a statement Thursday.

It said the decision to end the agreement would allow Chad to redefine its strategic partnerships in line with national priorities.

There was no immediate response from France's government.

Chad was one of the last countries in the region where the French maintained a large military presence, having been ousted in recent years from Niger, Mali and Burkina Faso, after years of fighting Islamic extremists alongside regional troops. Those countries have inched closer to Russia, which has mercenaries deployed across the Sahel, the vast expanse below the Sahara desert.

Chad’s interim president, Mahamat Deby Itno, seized power after his father, who ran the country for more than three decades, was killed fighting rebels in 2021. Last year, the government announced it was extending the 18-month transition for two more years, which led to protests across the country.

Analysts say Deby has mistrusted France for a while, and the decision creates an opportunity for other nations, notably Russia, Turkey and the United Arab Emirates.

“Deby has been seeking to diversify its security partnerships away from an exclusive deals. He doesn’t trust Macron ... He can also not ignore a widespread anti-French sentiment,” said Ulf Laessing, head of Sahel program at Konrad Adenauer foundation in Mali.

France has some 1,000 troops in the region, and the statement didn't specify when they had to leave.

Chad said the decision in no way calls into question the countries’ historical ties and wants to maintain relations in other areas of common interest.