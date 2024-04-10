Watch live as Chad Daybell triple-murder trial gets underway in Idaho

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live as the Chad Daybell triple-murder trial gets underway in Idaho on Wednesday (10 April).

After a week of jury selection, opening statements will begin in the case of the alleged cult leader husband of convicted killer Lori Vallow.

Mr Daybell is charged with first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder in the deaths of his first wife Tammy and Vallow’s children, Tylee, 16, and Joshua “JJ” Vallow, 7.

Last year, Vallow was convicted in the three murders and sentenced to life in prison. Jurors heard how she, Daybell and her late brother Alex Cox were fuelled, in part, by their bizarre cult beliefs.

If convicted, Mr Daybell faces the death penalty or life in prison.