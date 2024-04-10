Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Watch live as Chad Daybell triple-murder trial gets underway in Idaho

Lucy Leeson
Wednesday 10 April 2024 15:34
Close

Watch live as the Chad Daybell triple-murder trial gets underway in Idaho on Wednesday (10 April).

After a week of jury selection, opening statements will begin in the case of the alleged cult leader husband of convicted killer Lori Vallow.

Mr Daybell is charged with first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder in the deaths of his first wife Tammy and Vallow’s children, Tylee, 16, and Joshua “JJ” Vallow, 7.

Last year, Vallow was convicted in the three murders and sentenced to life in prison. Jurors heard how she, Daybell and her late brother Alex Cox were fuelled, in part, by their bizarre cult beliefs.

If convicted, Mr Daybell faces the death penalty or life in prison.

