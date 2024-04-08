For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live as a landmark Changing of the Guards takes place today (8 April) as British troops join French on Entente Cordiale anniversary.

French and British troops will swap roles to take part in the Changing of the Guards ceremonies outside the palaces of the other country’s head of state, in an unprecedented move to celebrate 120 years since the Entente Cordiale.

Signed in 1904, the Entente Cordiale accord cemented an improvement in relations after the Napoleonic Wars and is seen as the foundation of the two Nato members’ alliance to this day.

The ceremonies will see British guards first take part in the Changing of the Guard outside the Elysee Palace.

At the Elysee, 16 members of the Number 7 Company Coldstream Guards of the UK embassy, wearing their traditional bearskin hats, will relieve French counterparts from the first infantry regiment from 8.30am.

The French army choir will then sing the two national anthems, God Save the King and La Marseillaise.