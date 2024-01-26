Jump to content

King Charles III is admitted to a hospital for a scheduled prostate operation

Buckingham Palace says King Charles III been admitted to a private London hospital to undergo a “corrective procedure” for an enlarged prostate

Via AP news wire
Friday 26 January 2024 10:00

King Charles III was admitted to a private London hospital Friday to undergo a “corrective procedure” for an enlarged prostate, Buckingham Place said.

The 75-year old king will be treated at the London Clinic, where the Princess of Wales is recovering after undergoing abdominal surgery. The king visited Kate at the hospital after he arrived.

“The King was this morning admitted to a London hospital for scheduled treatment,’’ the palace said. “His Majesty would like to thank all those who have sent their good wishes over the past week.''

Charles, who acceded to the throne 16 months ago, was diagnosed with the benign condition on Jan. 17 after going for a check-up because he was experiencing symptoms. He canceled engagements and was urged to rest ahead of the procedure.

The publicity around the king’s surgery is seen as an opportunity to encourage other men to have their prostates checked in line with public health advice.

The palace said the king was “delighted to learn that his diagnosis is having a positive impact on public health awareness.’’

