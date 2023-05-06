Jump to content

Via AP news wire
Saturday 06 May 2023 02:14

AP-Week in Pictures: Global / April 29 - May 5, 2023

April 29 - May 5, 2023

From a royals fan in London securing his spot on The Mall a week ahead of King Charles III’s coronation to Sudanese waiting for evacuation to Saudi Arabia, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images from around the world made or published by the Associated Press in the past week.

The selections were curated by AP photo editor Anita Baca in Mexico City.

Follow AP visual journalism: Instagram:https://www.instagram.com/apnews/ AP Images on Twitter:https://twitter.com/AP_Images

