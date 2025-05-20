Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

AP PHOTOS: Chelsea Flower Show blooms with royals, celebrities and pets

Via AP news wire
Tuesday 20 May 2025 05:09 BST

The Chelsea Flower Show bloomed with royals, celebrities and a pup or two at the gardening showcase highlight resilient landscapes and natural planting.

King Charles III and Queen Camilla toured the show Monday before it opens to regular visitors. The king is a patron of the Royal Horticultural Society, which puts on the annual event in London.

The show is the place to see cutting-edge garden design, new plants and ideas to take home.

The displays highlighted natural planning, like moss paving and gravel paths bleeding into greenery. One garden was an example of the Atlantic temperate rainforest habitat that once covered western coasts of Britain.

Charles and Camilla visited a dog garden and examined the King's Rose, a new fuchsia-and-white-striped rose variety named after Charles in support of the King’s Foundation.

___

This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.

