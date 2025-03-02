Charli xcx’s' Brat reign continues, as she clears the decks at BRIT Awards

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Charli xcx’s “Brat” reign continues, as she cleared the decks at this year’s BRIT Awards – the U.K.’s leading music awards show.

She won five awards at the 2025 Brits including artist, song and album of the year for “Brat,” as well as the Songwriter of the year, which was announced ahead of the glitzy ceremony, in London Saturday. The awards come hot on the heels of Charli’s wins at the Grammys last month, where she took the coveted Best Album.

Chappell Roan won Best International Artist and Best International Song. Fontaines D.C. won Best International Group.

The Cure received their first nomination in 30 years, for their deeply orchestral record “Songs of a Lost World.” The Beatles were also nominated for the first time since 1977 for their first and only original recording of the 21st century.

Sabrina Carpenter took to the stage, performing a medley of her hits, including whimsical country track “Please, Please, Please” - which she recently re-recorded with Dolly Parton. Carpenter was also the recipient of the Global Success Award – the first time an international artist has received the honor.

The show featured a tribute to the late One Direction member Liam Payne after the singer was found dead aged 31 last year.

Founded in 1977, the Brits have evolved from a rough-around-the-edges industry event to a slick showcase for U.K. talent that has boosted the careers of future megastars including Adele.

Myles Smith received the coveted Brits Rising Star award – following in the footsteps of Sam Fender and Adele. Speaking earlier in the week he said last year going to the BRIT Awards was a "dream" and it was great to be able to perform at the show knowing he has an award in his “back pocket”

Other performances included Teddy Swims, The Last Dinner Party and Sam Fender.