A quick look back at this week’s biggest stories

Here is a quick look back at the top global stories of the week, plus some of our best journalism away from the headlines.

Charlie Kirk assassinated

Conservative activist Charlie Kirk was shot and killed while speaking at an event at Utah Valley University on Wednesday. The case has drawn attention to the escalating threat of political violence in America in recent years. A 22-year-old Utah man was arrested in the killing.

Here is everything to know about Kirk's assassination. Read our obituary of him. This is how he shaped a generation of young conservatives. Here is what we know about the suspect. Here is a look at the fractured state of American politics in the wake of the killing. And these are some of the things parents can tell their kids to help process current events.

NATO shoots down Russian drones in Poland

NATO states scrambled jets and air-defense systems to shoot down Russian drones that penetrated deep into Polish airspace Tuesday night in an incursion far deeper than ever before, underlining concerns about Russia’s three-year war in neighboring Ukraine expanding.

Here is everything to know about what happened. And this is how the incursion challenges NATO, and especially Europe, to defend itself.

Israel targets Hamas leaders in Doha

Israel struck a building where Hamas leaders were meeting in the capital of the Gulf state of Qatar on Tuesday, in a dramatic escalation of the war that started after Hamas' attack on Israel on Oct. 7, 2023. The attack, which killed at least five lower-ranking Hamas members and a member of Qatar’s security forces, came as Israel ramped up its offensive to take over Gaza City.

Here is a look at how the strike shows the limits of Israel's quest to vanquish Hamas. Read our analysis of what the attack means for the region. And in Israel, soldiers increasingly refuse to serve in the war in Gaza.

...and away from the headlines

A dying octopus in a California aquarium cares for her eggs. Income inequality dropped in the U.S., according to a large survey. At the Port of Los Angeles, bobbing blue floats are turning wave power into clean energy. Do this if you have too many photos on your phone. And a Russian nun who spoke out against the war in Ukraine pays the price.

Some of our best photos this week

Look at our photos from China fashion week, women working to break into sumo in Japan, Palestinians fleeing Gaza City as Israel's offensive looms and a selection of our best vertical photos.