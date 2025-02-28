Stabbing suspect arrested at University of Virginia and a victim is in critical condition
Police at the University of Virginia say a stabbing suspect has been arrested, and one person has been taken to a hospital
A stabbing suspect on the University of Virginia campus was arrested Thursday, and one person was taken to a hospital in critical condition, authorities said.
Police on the Charlottesville campus responded to a report of a stabbing and sent out an emergency alert, saying a suspect was seen and fled on foot. A short time later, police said a male suspect was taken into custody and that a shelter-in-place had been lifted. The Daily Progress reported the suspect was arrested without incident.
One person was taken to UVa Health University Medical Center, spokesperson Eric Swenson said in an email. University spokesperson Bethanie Glover said the victim was in critical condition as of Thursday night. Neither Swenson nor Glover specified the victim's injuries.
Glover said the suspect was a middle-aged white male and that both the suspect and victim had no known affiliation with the university.
Charlottesville police are handling the investigation into the "attack," which occurred within the city’s jurisdiction, Glover said.
It marked the second shelter-in-place at the university this week. On Tuesday, police searched for a suspect involved in a traffic stop who then was believed to have fled the area.