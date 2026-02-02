A smiling Cher laughs at her Grammys flubs in a good-natured, chaotic appearance

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Cher may have wanted to turn back time on her rather chaotic Grammys presenting experience. But the pop legend’s obvious good humor made her series of flubs one of the most enjoyably meme-worthy moments of the night.

In what amounted to a Grammys version of John Travolta’s Adele Dazeem moment at the Oscars — if much more understandable — Cher, presenting record of the year at Sunday's show, seemed to momentarily award it to the late Luther Vandross.

Quickly, though, she realized amid applause that the actual winner was the very-much-alive Kendrick Lamar, who rose to accept the prize for “Luther,” his duet with SZA. “Luther Vandross – no, Kendrick Lamar!” Cher said, smiling broadly at her own gaffe.

It had its logic, though, because that duet samples Vandross – and one of the song’s producers, Sounwave, began his acceptance speech by saying, “Let’s give a shoutout to the late and great Luther Vandross.”

It wasn’t the only chaotic moment of Cher’s appearance. She'd arrived onstage to present record of the year, but first accepted her lifetime achievement award handed to her by host Trevor Noah — a prize she'd skipped accepting in person at a ceremony the night before. Then, after an upbeat speech focused on overcoming decades of career setbacks, she simply started walking offstage. “I guess I'm supposed to walk off now,” she said, to friendly applause.

Noah called her back, saying: “Cher, before you go could we get you to announce the nominees?” He could do it, he quipped, but she'd be better.

Cher obliged, also with a smile.

When it came time to announce the winner, she first looked around, quizzically. “Oh! They told me it was going to be on a prompter,” she explained.

Noah summed it all up with a positive spin.

“I love live television,” he said.