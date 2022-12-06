Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Walmart employees hurt in Virginia shooting out of hospital

The last two patients who were wounded when a Walmart employee in Virginia opened fire on his co-workers in an employee break room have been released from the hospital

Via AP news wire
Tuesday 06 December 2022 16:21
Walmart Mass Shooting
Walmart Mass Shooting
(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

The last two patients who were wounded when a Walmart employee in Virginia opened fire on his co-workers in an employee break room have been released from the hospital.

Mike Kafka, a spokesperson for Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, told The Virginian-Pilot that the two remaining patients had been discharged as of Monday night.

Six people were shot to death and three others were hospitalized on Nov. 22 when 31-year-old Andre Bing, an overnight manager, opened fire in a break room before killing himself at the Sam’s Circle Walmart in Chesapeake.

A Walmart company executive said last week that the store would remain closed for “the foreseeable future” as the company determines how best to remodel and reopen the store to help employees move forward.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in