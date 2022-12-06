Walmart employees hurt in Virginia shooting out of hospital
The last two patients who were wounded when a Walmart employee in Virginia opened fire on his co-workers in an employee break room have been released from the hospital
The last two patients who were wounded when a Walmart employee in Virginia opened fire on his co-workers in an employee break room have been released from the hospital.
Mike Kafka, a spokesperson for Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, told The Virginian-Pilot that the two remaining patients had been discharged as of Monday night.
Six people were shot to death and three others were hospitalized on Nov. 22 when 31-year-old Andre Bing, an overnight manager, opened fire in a break room before killing himself at the Sam’s Circle Walmart in Chesapeake.
A Walmart company executive said last week that the store would remain closed for “the foreseeable future” as the company determines how best to remodel and reopen the store to help employees move forward.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.