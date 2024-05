Man arrested in fatal shooting of Chicago police officer who was heading home from work

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

A 22-year-old man has been arrested in the fatal shooting of a Chicago police officer who was slain while off-duty and heading home from work, police said.

Xavier L. Tate Jr., was taken into custody Wednesday evening by the Chicago Police Department and the U.S. Marshals Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force for the murder of Officer Luis M. Huesca, 30, Chicago police said in a post on the social platform X.

“We ask that the people of this city continue to support the Huesca family by keeping them in your prayers as they continue to mourn the loss of a beloved son, brother and uncle,” the post adds.

The Chicago Police Department's office of news affairs said Thursday that no additional information was available regarding the case involving Tate and that the investigation was ongoing.

A message seeking information about when Tate would be arraigned and whether he has an attorney who could speak on his behalf was left Thursday with the Cook County State's Attorney's Office by The Associated Press.

A Cook County judge issued an arrest warrant last Friday charging Tate with murder in Huesca's killing. The officer was shot multiple times shortly before 3 a.m. on April 21 on the city’s Southwest Side and pronounced dead at a hospital.

He was in uniform but wearing something on top of it to cover it as is customary for off-duty officers, Superintendent Larry Snelling said.

Huesca, a six-year veteran of the police department, was found outside with gunshot wounds, police have said. His vehicle was taken, but police have not confirmed whether the shooting was part of a carjacking.

Hundreds of people lined the streets Monday for a funeral procession for Huesca, who was laid to rest following church services in Chicago.