Parking lot party shooting leaves many people hurt in suburban Chicago

TV stations are reporting that multiple people were shot early Sunday during a gathering in a parking lot in suburban Chicago

Via AP news wire
Sunday 18 June 2023 15:12

Parking lot party shooting leaves many people hurt in suburban Chicago

Twenty people were shot, one fatally, early Sunday during a gathering in a parking lot in suburban Chicago, TV stations reported.

Video showed the parking lot filled with debris and police tape in Willowbrook, about 20 miles (32.1 kilometers) southwest of Chicago.

The DuPage County sheriff's office told TV stations at the scene that one person was killed and at least 19 more were wounded.

“It was supposed to be like a Juneteenth celebration. We just started hearing shooting, so we dropped down until they stopped," witness Markeshia Avery told WLS-TV.

Another witness, Craig Lotcie, said: “Everybody ran, and it was chaos.”

