Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

NASCAR contractor dies after being electrocuted at Chicago Street Race

A NASCAR contractor has died after being electrocuted while setting up for the Chicago Street Race

Via AP news wire
Sunday 02 July 2023 20:25
NASCAR Chicago Auto Racing
NASCAR Chicago Auto Racing
(Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

A NASCAR contractor has died after being electrocuted while setting up for the Chicago Street Race.

The Cook County Medical Examiner identified the man who died Friday as 53-year-old Duane Tabinski, the founder of an events company hired to install audio equipment for the race, local station WLS-TV reported.

NASCAR said in a statement that a worker had “suffered a fatal medical emergency" on Friday.

“We are coordinating with local authorities on this tragic incident," race organizers said. "We share our condolences to the family and their loved ones."

Chicago police said first responders took Tabinski from the race course to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on Friday morning, according to WLS-TV.

Recommended

The Chicago Street Race is the first street race in NASCAR Cup Series history and will zip past the city's downtown landmarks on Sunday evening.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in