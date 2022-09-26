1 shot, officer injured in Chicago police facility incident
Officials say one person was shot and a Chicago police officer was wounded during an incident inside a police facility on the city’s West Side
One person was shot and a Chicago police officer was wounded Monday during an incident inside a police facility on the city's West Side, officials said.
Shots were fired shortly before noon at the building in Homan Square, police spokesman Tom Ahern told WGN-TV.
The officer was taken to Sinai Hospital in stable condition, according to the Chicago Fire Department. He was not shot.
The other person was taken to another hospital in critical condition with at least one gunshot wound.
The West Side police facility houses the department’s Evidence and Recovered Property Section, WGN reported.
Police were preparing to brief reporters on the incident Monday afternoon.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.