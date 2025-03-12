Man is shot outside of a Chicago O'Hare Airport terminal following an altercation
Police say a man has been shot outside of a Chicago O’Hare International Airport terminal following an altercation among multiple people
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
A man was shot outside of a Chicago O'Hare International Airport terminal early Wednesday following an altercation among multiple people, police said.
The 25-year-old suffered two gunshot wounds to the lower body, a Chicago Police Department news release said. He was taken to a hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.
Another person was being interviewed, police said.
The shooting happened on a street outside of Terminal 2, the news release said. Local television reports showed what appeared to be a shattered window near the baggage claim area.
Airlines that use Terminal 2 include JetBlue, Air Canada and Alaska Airlines.