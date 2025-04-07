Savory green chutney brings bright, fresh flavor to a simple roasted chicken for Passover

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Roasted chicken is a Passover mainstay. It’s easy to prepare while keeping kosher and takes well to a variety of seasonings and sauces, like bold and savory chutney. Though the selection available at most grocery stores suggests otherwise, not all chutneys contain mango. Nor are they all sweet. In fact, many contain no fruit at all.

In this recipe from our cookbook “ Milk Street 365: The All-Purpose Cookbook for Every Day of the Year,” we season the bird with a blend of Indian spices, then serve it with a savory green chutney made with a simple puree of arugula, cilantro, garlic and serrano chilies, along with fresh lime wedges. The richly browned skin is balanced by the lighter flavors of the lime and herbs in the chutney, with just a bit of heat.

For the holiday meal, use a large bird (5½ to 6 pounds) so the dish serves six or yields ample leftovers. If you prefer a smaller bird, use a 4-pound chicken and season it with only half of the spice rub (the remainder can be reserved for another use); reduce the roasting time to 60 to 70 minutes.

Don’t tent the chicken with foil as it rests or the trapped steam will cause the skin to turn soggy. Also, be sure to allow the chicken to rest for about 30 minutes before carving. If cut too soon, the juices will flow out rather than remain in the meat and keep it moist.

Spice-Rubbed Roasted Chicken with Green-Herb Chutney

Start to finish: 2 hours

Servings: 6

Ingredients:

3 tablespoons ground coriander, divided

2 tablespoons ground cumin, divided

1 tablespoon sweet paprika

1 tablespoon garam masala

¼ teaspoon cayenne pepper

Kosher salt and ground black pepper

5½- to 6-pound whole chicken, patted dry

4 cups lightly packed baby arugula (3 ounces)

1 cup lightly packed fresh cilantro

1 medium garlic clove, smashed and peeled

2 serrano chilies, stemmed and halved

½ cup extra-virgin olive oil

1 tablespoon lime juice, plus lime wedges to serve

Directions:

Heat the oven to 425°F with a rack in the lower-middle position. Place a V-rack inside a large roasting pan. In a small bowl, stir together 2 tablespoons of coriander, 1 tablespoon of cumin, the paprika, garam masala, cayenne and 1 teaspoon salt. Working over a large plate, rub all of the spice mixture evenly over the chicken, using all of the rub and any that has fallen onto the plate, then tie the legs together with kitchen twine. Transfer the chicken breast side up to the rack in the roasting pan. Roast until well browned, the thickest part of the breast reaches 160°F and the thickest part of the thigh reaches 175°F, 70 to 80 minutes.

While the chicken cooks, in a food processor, combine the arugula, cilantro, garlic, serranos, the remaining 1 tablespoon coriander, the remaining 1 tablespoon cumin and ½ teaspoon salt. Process until coarsely chopped, about 30 seconds. With the machine running, pour the oil through the feed tube, then process until finely chopped, another 30 seconds. Transfer to a small bowl, then stir in the lime juice. Cover and refrigerate.

When the chicken is done, transfer it to a cutting board and let rest for 30 minutes. Remove the rack from the roasting pan. While the chicken rests, add ½ cup water to the roasting pan and stir, scraping up any browned bits. Pour the liquid into a medium bowl, then let settle for 5 minutes. Skim off and discard any fat from the surface. Stir 3 tablespoons of the defatted liquid into the arugula-cilantro mixture, then taste and season with salt and pepper; discard the remaining liquid.

Carve the chicken and arrange on a platter. Drizzle with about 3 tablespoons of the chutney, then serve with lime wedges and the remaining chutney on the side.

EDITOR’S NOTE: For more recipes, go to Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street at 177milkstreet.com/ap