Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

The Associated Press
Friday 11 August 2023 08:16

AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

Show all 8

Aug. 4-10, 2023

Children cool off in a fountain in Moscow in warm weather as people gather for the annual SUP board festival in St. Petersburg.

Catholics gather to see Pope Francis in Portugal for World Youth Day.

This gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by Associated Press photographers in Europe and Africa.

The selection was curated by Europe and Africa Global Photo Editor Anne-Marie Belgrave.

Recommended

___

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in