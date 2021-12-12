Berlin, other German states offer COVID-19 vaccine to 5-11s

Health officials in Germany say children from 5 to 11 years old will be eligible to begin receiving COVID-19 vaccine doses this week in Berlin

Via AP news wire
Sunday 12 December 2021 15:13
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Germany
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Germany
(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Children from 5 to 11 years old will be eligible to begin receiving COVID-19 vaccine doses this week in Berlin health officials said Sunday, joining other German states in opening up appointments to younger children.

The children in that age group will be able to get a first dose of the Pfizer BioNTech shot in Berlin's mass vaccination centers in schools, doctors' offices and even at the city's Natural History Museum

The news comes days after Germany’s independent vaccination advisory panel said Thursday it was recommending vaccination for children age 5 to 11 with preexisting conditions or who are in close contact with vulnerable people. Children in this age group should receive two doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine three to six weeks apart, the panel said.

The panel, known by its German acronym STIKO, added that young children without preexisting conditions can be vaccinated if there is an “individual desire” to do so — a step short of advising that all children in that age group get the shots.

Top government officials have pushed to make the vaccine available for younger children across the country.

Recommended

“For many 5- to 11-year-old children and their families, this is a huge relief,” incoming families minister Anne Spiegel told the Funke media group in an interview published Sunday.

Other German states, including North Rhine-Westphalia, Hamburg and Bavaria, will also make shots available to the 5-11 age group in the coming days.

___

Follow AP’s pandemic coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in