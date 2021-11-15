Children fall from building in Sweden, 1 dies; 2 adults held
Swedish police say they have arrested two adults on suspicion of murder after two children fell from “a great height” and one of them died
Via AP news wire
Monday 15 November 2021 11:57
Swedish police said Monday they have arrested two adults on suspicion of murder after two children fell “from a great height” and one of them died.
Those arrested are a man and a woman, police said.
The children, who reportedly were siblings and both under the age of 10, were rushed to a hospital but one of them died. The other child has life-threatening injuries, police said.
The Expressen tabloid said the children’s father had stabbed the children before throwing them out of the window of their apartment in western Stockholm late Sunday. A passerby found the children and alerted police.