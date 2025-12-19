Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Mexico's pilgrims, Chile's election and more top photos this week in Latin America and the Caribbean

Dec. 12-18, 2025

Pilgrims from across Mexico arrived at Our Lady of Guadalupe Basilica to pay homage on her feast day. In Chile, José Antonio Kast of the Republican Party won the country's presidential runoff election. People in Guatemala buried victims of an attack by armed men.

___

This gallery was curated by photographer Esteban Felix, based in Santiago, Chile.

___

AP photography: https://apnews.com/photography

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

