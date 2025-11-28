Peru to declare a state of emergency as migrants leaving Chile trigger backlash

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

President José Jarí of Peru said his government on Friday would declare a state of emergency along the country's southern border and deploy more armed forces to the area as a large number of Venezuelan migrants venture north from Chile, where anti-immigrant sentiment has surged during a fraught presidential campaign.

Hundreds of thousands of migrants escaping crises in their home countries or seeking better opportunities abroad long have traversed the continent and the Peruvian border to build new lives in Chile, one of Latin America’s most stable and prosperous nations.

But scores of people without legal status in Chile — mostly Venezuelans who fled their country's economic ruin and authoritarian rule in recent years — are now also headed in the other direction as Chile prepares to harden its stance against immigration.

The favorite to win Chile's presidential runoff on Dec. 14, ultraconservative lawyer José Antonio Kast, has built his campaign around popular fears over immigration from Venezuela and an rise in organized crime. He filmed a campaign video at Chile's porous desert border with Peru last week, warning immigrants without formal status to get out of the country while they still can.

“You have 111 days to leave Chile voluntarily,” he said in the ad, referring to the number of days until a new administration takes over from current left-wing President Gabriel Boric. “If not, we will stop you, we will detain you, we will expel you. You will leave with only the clothes on your back.”

Soon Peruvian media was awash with images of migrant families rushing north from Chile into Peru, their belongings stuffed in backpacks and garbage bags.

Within days, Jarí traveled to the same area to inspect border controls and sent armed forces to boost security operations.

Residents in Chile’s northern border towns reported growing chaos as crowds of people who left Chile but lacked permission to enter Peru were stranded in limbo. On Friday, Jarí convened his Cabinet to declare a state of emergency in the region.

There is no clear figure for how many people have decided to leave Chile against the backdrop of Kast’s threats of mass deportations and what immigration lawyers describe as increased xenophobia in the South American country, home to 18.5 million people.

On Friday, Kast released a new video repeating his warning to immigrants and urging Boric to intervene.

When asked how the statements from Kast impacted the outflow of migrants, Chilean Minister of Security Luis Cordero responded that “rhetoric sometimes has consequences.”

“People cannot be used as a means to create controversy for the elections,” he said. “Our main purpose is to prevent a humanitarian crisis.”

___

Pereda Zavaleta reported from Lima, Peru