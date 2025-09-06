A quick look back at this week’s biggest stories

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Here is a quick look back at the top global stories of the week, plus some of our best journalism away from the headlines.

Afghan earthquake kills over 2,200

More than 2,200 people died in an earthquake that hit Afghanistan's mountainous east early Monday. The country is already struggling with drought, a weak economy and a displacement crisis.

Take a look at our photos from the earthquake.

China holds big military parade with allies

China showcased its military might in a parade Wednesday marking the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II as it seeks to wield greater influence in the world. Flanking Chinese President Xi Jinping at the parade were Russia’s Vladimir Putin and North Korea’s Kim Jong Un, in a show of unity as the three countries are under pressure from the United States.

Read about China's new weapons, see photos of the parade, and read about the geopolitical shift China's rise might lead to. And watch the hot-mic moment when leaders were caught talking about extending the human life span.

Florida to eliminate vaccine mandates

In a significant departure from decades of public policy, Florida’s State Surgeon General said Wednesday that the state will do away with vaccine mandates, casting them as “immoral” intrusions into parental rights.

Here is what you need to know about the vaccine mandate removal, and here is what Americans think. And here is what life in America was like before widespread vaccination. Plus some takeaways from Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy's contentious congressional hearing Thursday, and fact-checking his false and misleading claims.

...away from the headlines

Our reporting questions why and how Israel attacked a Gaza hospital, killing several journalists, including AP's Mariam Dagga. Read about Gregory Bovino and how his Los Angeles campaign is racking up immigration arrests. Look at this beautiful digital presentation about the drought affecting Syria. A popular 15-year-old computer whiz is becoming the Catholic Church’s first millennial saint. And tips for finding remote employment.

And some of our best photos

Here is our top weekly selection. A look at Giorgio Armani's fashion through the years after his death this week, pictures from a Tehran musical that tells a love story, underground schools in war-hit Ukraine, and images of New Delhi residents on the swollen banks of the Yamuna River.