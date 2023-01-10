Jump to content

China suspends visas for South Koreans in retaliation

China says it is suspending visas for South Koreans to come to the country for tourism or business in apparent retaliation for COVID-19-related requirements on Chinese travelers

Via AP news wire
Tuesday 10 January 2023 05:50
Virus Outbreak China
(Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

China suspended visas Tuesday for South Koreans to come to the country for tourism or business in apparent retaliation for COVID-19 testing requirements on Chinese travelers.

A brief notice posted online by the Chinese Embassy in Seoul said the ban would apply until South Korea lifted its “discriminatory measures on entrance by China” to the country.

No other details were given, although China has threated to take retaliation against countries that require travelers from China to show a negative test result for COVID-19 taken within the previous 48 hours.

China requires the same measures for travelers coming into the country. Beijing has been accused by the World Health Organization of withholding data on the state of the outbreak in China.

