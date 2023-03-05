China sets this year's economic growth target at 'around 5%'

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

China’s government on Sunday set this year's economic growth target at “around 5%” as it tries to rebuild business activity following the end of anti-virus controls that kept millions of people at home.

Premier Li Keqiang, the top economic official, announced the target in a report on government work to the ceremonial legislature, the National People’s Congress.

Chinese leader Xi Jinping said earlier this year’s official priority is an economic revival based on consumer spending after growth sank to 3% last year, its second-lowest level since at least the 1970s.