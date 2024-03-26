Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $6 for 6 months
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

China to challenge Biden's electric vehicle plans at the WTO

China said Tuesday that it has filed a complaint at the World Trade Organization over US subsidies for electric vehicles

Via AP news wire
Tuesday 26 March 2024 10:32
China US WTO
China US WTO
(Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

China said Tuesday that it has filed a complaint at the World Trade Organization over US subsidies for electric vehicles.

The Chinese Commerce Ministry said Tuesday it has resorted to the WTO dispute settlement process to protest American requirements that vehicles use parts from specific regions to qualify for subsidies.

A statement posted online said that the U.S. had formulated discriminatory subsidy policies for new energy vehicles under its Inflation Reduction Act in the name of responding to climate change.

It said the U.S. move excluded Chinese products, distorted fair competition and disrupted the global supply chain for new energy vehicles.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in