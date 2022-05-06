53 dead in China building collapse, search for trapped ends
Chinese state media say that 53 people died in a building collapse one week ago in central China and 10 were rescued
53 dead in China building collapse, search for trapped endsShow all 2
Chinese state media say 53 people died in a building collapse one week ago in central China and 10 were rescued. Authorities said Friday the search had ended for people trapped from the collapse.
The last survivor was pulled out shortly after midnight on Thursday, 5 ½ days after the residential and commercial building in the city of Changsha suddenly caved in on April 29.
At least nine people have been arrested in connection with the collapse on suspicion of ignoring building codes or committing other violations.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.