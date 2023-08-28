China won't require COVID-19 testing for incoming travelers starting Wednesday
Via AP news wire
Monday 28 August 2023 08:51
China will no longer require a negative COVID-19 test result from incoming travelers starting Wednesday.
It is a milestone toward ending the virus restrictions imposed in China since early 2020.
Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin announced the change at a briefing Monday.