China won't require COVID-19 testing for incoming travelers starting Wednesday

Via AP news wire
Monday 28 August 2023 08:51
China will no longer require a negative COVID-19 test result from incoming travelers starting Wednesday.

It is a milestone toward ending the virus restrictions imposed in China since early 2020.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin announced the change at a briefing Monday.

