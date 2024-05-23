Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $6 for 6 months
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

An explosion at an apartment building in Harbin, China, kills at least 1 and injures 3

State media say an explosion at an apartment building in Harbin, a city in northeastern China, has killed one person and injured at least three others

Via AP news wire
Thursday 23 May 2024 07:13

An explosion at an apartment building in Harbin, China, kills at least 1 and injures 3

Show all 2

An explosion at an apartment building in northeastern China killed one person and injured at least three others Thursday, state media reported.

Parts of the five-story apartment building in Harbin were damaged, with one apartment’s balcony completely blown off, videos on social media showed. Officials told local media that the explosion was likely from a natural gas tank.

One woman died of her injuries, according to Jimu News, a state-backed media outlet. Three others were taken to the hospital for their injuries.

A preliminary investigation found that a family in the apartment did not turn off their natural gas tank, often used in Chinese homes for cooking on gas stoves, according to Xinhua news agency.

Videos online showed at least one person being carted away by first responders into an ambulance and the streets covered in debris.

The explosion occurred at roughly 7 a.m.. Harbin is the capital of China's northeastern Heilongjiang province.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in