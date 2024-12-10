China's exports slow, imports decline, in November falling below forecasts
China’s exports slowed in November and its imports fell, falling below forecasts and underscoring potential weakness in trade at a time when its leaders are striving to boost domestic business activity
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
China’s exports slowed in November and its imports declined, falling below forecasts and underscoring potential weakness in trade at a time when its leaders are striving to boost the economy after the shocks of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Customs data Tuesday showed exports grew 6.7% from a year earlier, down from a 12.7% increase in October. Analysts had estimated that exports had risen more than 8%.
Imports fell 3.9% from a year earlier, reflecting weak demand from industries and consumers.
With exports outpacing imports, China’s trade surplus rose to $97.4 billion.
The report came a day after Beijing pledged to loosen monetary policy and provide more support for the world’s No. 2 economy.
U.S. President-elect Donald Trump has threatened to slap tariffs of 60% or more on imports of Chinese goods, complicating Beijing's efforts by threatening an area of the economy that has performed relatively well while the property sector remains in the doldrums and consumer spending remains fragile.