Smithsonian says 2 new giant pandas returning to Washington's National Zoo from China by end of year

The Smithsonian Institution says two new giant pandas are returning to Washington’s National Zoo from China by the end of the year

Via AP news wire
Wednesday 29 May 2024 13:23
Giant Pandas
Giant Pandas (Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

The Smithsonian Institution said Wednesday that two new giant pandas are returning to Washington’s National Zoo from China by the end of the year. The news comes about half a year after the zoo sent its three pandas back to China.

