Smithsonian says 2 new giant pandas returning to Washington's National Zoo from China by end of year
Via AP news wire
Wednesday 29 May 2024 13:23
The Smithsonian Institution said Wednesday that two new giant pandas are returning to Washington’s National Zoo from China by the end of the year. The news comes about half a year after the zoo sent its three pandas back to China.